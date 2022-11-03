Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood Talk “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood gave pitch-perfect performances as Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna respectively in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” It’s a parody musical biopic but here’s the surprising part – it has a lot of heart! And that’s largely due to these two actors and writer/director Eric Appel.

I spoke with both Radcliffe and Wood about the making of the movie, how they channeled Weird Al for Radcliffe and Madonna for Wood, and what they hope for viewers to get after watching the film.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is exclusive streaming on The Roku Channel for free starting November 4th.

See our fun interview below. For my complete and uncut “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” interviews, click here.