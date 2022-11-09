Palm Springs Man with Dementia Found

(CNS) – Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a 94-year-old man with dementia who left his Palm Springs residence Wednesday morning.

William “Mike” Blackford left his residence in the 2100 block of East Palm Canyon Drive just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said Blackford is white and balding, possibly wearing a blue baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and loafer style shoes.

Anyone with information on Blackford’s wherabouts was asked to call the police department at 760-327-1441.

