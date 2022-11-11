Historic Plaza Theatre to Host `Rock The Plaza’ Fundraising Concert

(CNS) – The historic Plaza Theatre will host its “Rock The Plaza” concert Friday in an effort to raise funds to fully restore the theatre.

The fundraising concert will begin at 8 p.m. Friday with performances from Alice Cooper, Paul Rodgers, Orianthi, Brian Ray, Spike Edney and Matt Sorum, according to a statement from the Plaza Theatre.

Theatre officials said Edney offered to produce a celebrity concert to benefit the Save the Plaza restoration project when he heard about a committee that was formed to raise money for the plaza’s restoration.

“The wealth of locally based talent, coupled with friends from afar, will ensure that the inaugural performance of The Palm Springs All-Stars at Rock the Plaza will be an unprecedented stellar event, featuring music, mirth and mayhem,” Edney said in a statement. “It will be a night to remember and it is for a great cause.”

Tickets for the concert sold out, but sponsorship packages ranging from $3,500 to $200,000 are still available, according to the theatre. More information on what each package includes is available at savetheplazatheatreps.com/rock-the-plaza/.

The general manager of the Margaritaville Resort also offered to help by being be the host resort for the event weekend, offering visitors a discounted rate until Sunday, theatre officials said.

“We fully support the movement to restore and save this wonderful piece of our city and take great pride in being part of the upcoming Rock the Plaza event,” said Marc Choplick, general manager of Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs.

In addition to the concert, the Plaza Theatre is also hosting an online auction until noon Tuesday featuring “one-of-a-kind items” donated by various musicians.

Auction items included are guitars signed by Paul Rodgers, Alice Cooper, Jackson Browne, the Rock the Plaza All-Star Line-Up and Queen guitarist Brian May; a Beatles vinyl box set personalized by Paul McCartney; Adam Lambert stage memorabilia; and signed drumsticks by Roger Taylor of Queen. Bidders can go to bit.ly/rocktheplaza to view the full list and bid on available items.

“We are blown away by the incredible talent that has stepped forward and joined forces to offer this spectacular benefit show,” Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation president J.R. Roberts said in a statement.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.