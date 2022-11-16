Firefighters Battle Vehicle, Vegetation Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – Fire crews were working Wednesday to douse a fire that engulfed a vehicle and two acres of vegetation in Thermal.

Firefighters responded at around 10:20 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire in the intersection of Avenue 72 and Buchanan Street in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said one vehicle and two acres of vegetation were on fire. There was no threat to any structures.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

No further information immediately available.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.