Riverside County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has risen to 119, an increase of 10 over the previous day, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients, nine were being treated in intensive care Tuesday, down from 12 the previous day.

The number of statewide COVID-positive patients increased by 98 to 2,581.

About one month ago, 65 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, five of whom were ICU patients, according to the Riverside University Health System.

County health officials said last week that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 702,343, with 6,686 deaths.

The county updates its COVID data on Thursdays but will not do so this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

