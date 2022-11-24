Latino Cast and Crew Shine in “Christmas with You”

Call me sappy but I actually enjoyed “Christmas with You,” I even shed a tear or two! And I was trying to investigate that deep in my heart – why? Was I having my low point moment? Was I just feeling vulnerable? Regardless, the cast and the film made me smile and feel Christmas!

Aimee Garcia is a fading diva who is forced to make a Christmas song. She found her inspiration in a fan, played by Deja Monique Cruz. Her dad is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. You probably can imagine how it ends but the journey is sweet, and funny, and heartfelt.

I spent some time with Prinze Jr., Garcia, and Cruz to talk about their interest in the film, their characters, and how they made making tamales look so sexy!