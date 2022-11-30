Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dead at 79

(CNN) — Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, died Wednesday following a brief illness, according to a statement posted by her family on her verified Instagram account.

She was 79.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” the statement reads. “She was in the company of her family.”

The statement went on to read: “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie in a statement, which was also posted on her account.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band’s statement read. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

