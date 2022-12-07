One Local Church Gives Back This Holiday Season

Southwest Church kicked off the month of December, with what they call Serve Weekend.

Volunteers from all around the valley come together to help serve and give back to the community in any way they can.

“We rally all of our people, we rally all of our partners in the community schools, law enforcement rescue personnel at needy families, institutions that service the valley and we go out and we just help.” says Ricky Jenkins, senior pastor at Southwest Church.

Southwest Church’s Serve Weekend started 5 years ago in the earliest days of December, just before Christmas, when giving, warmth, and cheer is at its peak… making it the perfect time to give back.

“We’re really looking forward to making connections with the people of this valley. It is the people of the Coachella Valley that makes the Coachella Valley what it is.” Jenkins says.

With so many connections, come many projects throughout the valley.

“Saturday is really our day that we go out and serve throughout the day in different projects across the valley. But then Sunday what we’ll do is we’ll continue by celebrating by giving people continuing acts of service they can do throughout the month of December and into 2023.” says Pastor of Small Group Life, Shawna Luzar.

Some of the projects include, partnering with the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, decorating cookies with mother’s and children, and even preparing what they call “grace to go” bags.

1000 bags that are for grab-and-go use that will be used for homeless outreach.

“Every single person going out is a volunteer and even our staff people who work throughout the week in administrative capacities. Those people are volunteering extra hours today as well.” Luzar says.

Volunteering during the holidays has allowed for connections, and even families to teach their children the good of giving to others.

“Which is just a great way for my kids to even learn what it looks like to give back and to help out those in need… and so we love it every single year. We do that.” Executive Pastor, Natalie Dawson states.

Those that may be interested in helping out, can still participate in their toy giveaway. Southwest Church partners with the Narrow Door in helping donate new toys to children and families that need them the most.