Authorities Identify Man Killed in Crash into Power Pole

(CNS) – Authorities Thursday identified a man who died when his vehicle crashed into a power pole in Thermal.

Officers responded to the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Tyler Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Black Dodge Durango was eastbound on Airport Boulevard when it veered right, off the roadway and into a power pole, officer CHP Officer David Torres told City News Service.

Torres said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“The Durango rolled and the driver was partially ejected,” Torres told CNS. “The driver suffered major head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 27-year- old Coachella resident Saul Bautista Hernandez.

The passenger, a 27-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

It was unclear why Hernandez crashed.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.