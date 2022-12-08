Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences.

Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Matos said that the search warrants for the 84100 block of Laguna Lane in Coachella and the 82200 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in Indio stemmed from a shooting on Nov. 2.

At 4:20 p.m. Nov. 2, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting at the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Matos. Shots were fired at multiple residences after two people exited a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Two boys, 15 and 16, both documented gang members, were subsequently identified as suspects and were arrested two days later at around 2 a.m. in the 52300 block of Calle Camacho, Matos said. CCAT members and patrol deputies also allegedly found suspected methamphetamine and other items indicating the sale of narcotics.

One of the boys was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Matos. The other was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied dwelling and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

During Thursday’s search, a loaded non-serialized 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was allegedly found and a third suspect, who’s gender and age were not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied dwelling, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, possessing of a non-serialized firearm, possessing an extended magazine and violating juvenile probation, Matos said.

The three suspects were booked into Indio Juvenile Hall.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.