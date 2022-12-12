Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm

(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday.

The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua Daniel Beltran Macias was arrested during a traffic enforcement stop at the intersection of San Gabriel Circle and San Luis Rey Drive in Cathedral City after gang task force officers allegedly found a loaded unregistered .40 caliber semi-auto handgun in his possession.

Authorities said Macias was a documented criminal street gang member, but no further information about his prior conviction was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspect was encouraged to contact task force member Officer J. Chavez at 760-836-1600. Tips can also be made by calling the Gang Task Force Tip line at 951-922-760.

