Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway.

Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life- saving measures,” the statement said. “Riverside Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel responded to the scene and continued life-saving measures. Despite efforts, paramedics from Riverside Fire Department pronounced the male inmate deceased at 2:33 a.m.”

The man’s name was withheld, pending notification of his family.

“The cause of death will later be determined by the Coroner’s Bureau,” the statement said. “There are no signs of foul play and due to the ongoing status of the investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call investigators at 951-955-2665.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.