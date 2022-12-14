Variety to Honor Actress Angela Bassett with Creative Impact in Acting Award

(CNS) – Variety will honor actress Angela Bassett with its Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, officials said Wednesday.

Bassett, who most recently appeared in films including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Bumblebee,” will be presented with the award on Jan. 6 at the Parker Palm Springs, 4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive, as part of the annual “10 Directors to Watch” brunch, according to the Palm Springs International Film Society.

“Few actresses have stepped into so many iconic roles, from rock queen Tina Turner to Malcolm X’s widow Betty Shabazz to Queen Ramonda to Coretta Scott King, and emerged triumphant from all of them,” Variety’s executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos said in a statement.

In addition to acting, Bassett is also a director, a narrator and an executive producer. Her resume includes films including “Malcolm X,” “Boyz in the Hood,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” The latter film earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

She is a seven-time Emmy nominee, including for her work as a guest performer in “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” a narrator for “The Imagineering Story,” and her roles in programs including “American Horror Story,” “The Rosa Parks Story,” “Master of None” and “The Flood.”

“In the three decades since Angela Bassett’s Oscar-nominated turn in `What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ the versatile actor has balanced deep humanity with regal grace and heroic strength, all qualities essential to her work in the global film phenomenon that is `Wakanda Forever,”‘ Gaydos said.

The film festival will be held from Jan. 5-16.

