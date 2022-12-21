Firefighters Battle Unoccupied Mobile Home Fire in Thermal

CNN Newsource

(CNS) – Firefighters battled flames in an unoccupied mobile home in Thermal Wednesday.

Crews responded to the 88000 block of Avenue 57 at about 8:15 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire in a single-wide mobile home, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the non-injury blaze was extinguished by 9 a.m.

The Imperial Irrigation District was requested to the scene as well, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

