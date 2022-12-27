UPDATE: Hot Purple Energy CEO Reported Missing In Morongo, Located

UPDATE:

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Team located Nathan Otto.

He was located Tuesday evening in a remote area of Morongo Valley pinned under his dirt bike.

Those close to the situation say Otto was found responsive and alert.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officials are seeking information on the whereabouts of Nathan Otto, the CEO of Hot Purple Energy, last seen Monday in Morongo Valley.

Reporting parties say Otto had gone out for a ride on a red dirt bike and did not return at the expected time, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Nathan Otto is described as a white male, 5′ 11″ with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and white dirt bike jersey and black helmet.

The bike is red Honda 450 with black markings and the number “122” in the front and side fenders.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Aviation Division say they are actively searching for Otto, and are asking anyone who has seen or come in contact with Otto to call the SBD Morongo Station at 760-366-4175 or 909-387-8313