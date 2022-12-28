Covered CA Enrollment Deadline Approaching, What To Know

If you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, try health care.

“It’s winter and we are dealing with three different viruses circulating,” Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman shared. “We have all been living through the COVID-19 pandemic and what it’s taught me and I think has probably taught many of us is that healthcare is important and you never know what’s around the corner.”

Covered California has been open for enrollment since November 1st, but now that the deadline is fast approaching, those at Covered California are urging the uninsured to get insured.

But first, what is Covered California?

“We try to make the process as easy as we can for Californians to come in to determine whether they’re eligible for coverage and for financial assistance to help pay for that coverage,” Altman continued. “Every plan that we offer is comprehensive. It covers all of the essential health benefits from emergencies to doctor visits to mental health and substance abuse disorder to prescription drugs. We are the only place that you can come to receive financial assistance.”

90% of those covered are receiving financial assistance.

Two thirds of enrollees are eligible for a comprehensive health insurance plan at $10 or less per month.

Knowing that more than 48,000 people in the Greater Palm Springs and Inland Empire region are without health coverage, there are plenty of Covered California agents in the desert ready to help you stay healthy in 2023.

“I have customers with cancer and they’re able to get chemo,” Covered California Certified Agent Monica Rodriguez said. “They have all the benefits.”

Rodriguez has helped over 2,000 people get covered in the desert.

And she’s seen the benefits first hand.

“Before I never went to the doctor,” Rodriguez shared. “And I was like, ‘I don’t really want to do it because my payment was a little high.’ I had my ear…I went swimming and it was in pain. It was really easy for me to go see the doctor.”

Their main message to those on the fence is it’s better to get covered now before life takes a turn.

“I have customers, they come here and they say I don’t want to take it. ‘I’m really healthy.’ Then a couple of months later they have cancer. I recommend everybody to have health insurance. It’s really important. If you’re young or if you’re older, it’s the same.”

The deadline for open enrollment is on January 31st.

If you want coverage to start at the beginning of the year, Californians need to sign up by December 31st which is just three days away.

To apply for Covered California, click here.