Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Agua Caliente Casinos Firework Show

As we wait for the clock to strike midnight tomorrow evening, venues including Agua Caliente Casinos are preparing to set the stage for this weekend’s festivities.

Agua Caliente Casino’s Palm Springs location began setting up their annual New Year’s Eve firework show earlier this afternoon.

“So today we are starting to do our loading for the New Year’s Eve firework show rain or shine, we’re going to have a show and it’s going to be a great one like it has been in years past.” says Matt Biolchino, the regional manager for Fireworks America.

The countdown is one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Coachella Valley.

Fireworks America returns for its sixth year to brighten up the sky in downtown Palm Springs with vibrant fireworks as we ring in the new year.

“It’s extra work , I’m not gonna lie. So the crew will start, basically we are gonna bag every individual pyrotechnic device to keep the moisture out. and then everything is electronically discharged.” Biolchino states on how his team prepares fireworks for rainy weather.

Even with rain in the forecast, the firework show will go on. Every firework is covered individually, which is then covered with plastic to keep the rain out, all done to continue the show no matter the weather condition.

Nearly 1600 fireworks will be lit throughout the entire show, but these are not your typical fireworks.

“So these are commercial grade fireworks. So it’s not the type of fireworks that you get at your local fireworks stand on the fourth of July. So these are used by licensed professionals only permitted through the local fire authority to go ahead and discharge them in a safe environment.”

Tomorrow’s firework show will be synchronized with a soundtrack, meaning each firework was carefully chosen to fit the theme and beat of its chosen song.

Despite all the fun that goes into the process, many safety requirements must be met.

“We have to have a designated fallout space so we can’t allow any people in because there could be the potential for you know, maybe some hot debris coming down, things of that nature. So those of us who are within range have to be in what they call personal protection equipment.”

Aside from those safety requirements, his team must also be on fire and wind watch to ensure no one is in danger.

Biolchino is excited to see the show come together.

“You know, I’m excited to see the entire show for me, you know, this has been a labor of love for months now. So I enjoy seeing it through to the end and seeing the finished products as the show is going off and then to hear the roar of the crowd after the show to know that they’ve all enjoyed it.”

For more information on attending any of these events, or just the firework show in Palm Springs head to aguacalientecasinos.com