Two Injured in Tanker Truck Collision in Coachella

Ceci Partridge

(CNS) – Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles and a tanker truck in Coachella Friday.

Fire crews responded around 3:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision in the 45000 block of Dillon Road, in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said that two people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The Riverside County Animal Control was requested to the scene to care for a dog, according to fire officials.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

