Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Kate Walsh Talk Season 3 of “Emily in Paris”

I had a great time talking to Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Kate Walsh about the third season of the popular Netflix show “Emily in Paris.” For fans of the show, you know that they are the dueling bosses of Emily (Lily Collins). Leroy-Beaulieu is the French boss Sylvie and Walsh is the very pregnant American boss Madeline.

I spent some time with Leroy-Beaulieu and Walsh to talk about “Emily in Paris” season 3.

Check out our interview below. For our complete look at “Emily in Paris,” click here.

The third season of “Emily in Paris” is now available on Netflix.