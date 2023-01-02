Riverside County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County rose by 13 to 253, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 30 were being treated in intensive care, down from 31 the previous day.

One month ago, 227 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 26 of whom were ICU patients, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The total number of deaths from likely virus-related complications over the last 33 months stands at 6,738 — the same number published the previous week, the RUHS said. There have been multiple revisions to the mortality table over the last three months as a result of an ongoing data reassessment by the California Department of Public Health.

RUHS figures released Thursday showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in November, 36% had received the full SARS-Cov-2 therapeutic. Health officials revised October data, which previously showed 42% of those who died while hospitalized had received the complete vaccination regimen. However, new data indicated that it was, like November, 36%. That compares to 44% who died in September.

The total number of COVID-related fatalities in November was 28, with 14 in October and 16 in September.

The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the vaccines. The majority of people who die from the coronavirus are elderly or have an underlying health condition.

Health officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 720,437.

