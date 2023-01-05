Skateboarder Struck by Hit-Run Driver in Palm Springs

(CNS) – A 26-year-old skateboarder sustained major injuries Thursday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and police asked for public help finding the motorist.

The skateboarder was heading northbound, against traffic, and was “on his cell phone” on El Cielo Road just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The skateboarder was struck by a southbound Ford Fusion in front of the Palm Springs Access Center, 225 El Cielo Road, police said. The driver continued heading southbound and was last seen turning west on East Baristo Road.

Police said the skateboarder was taken to a hospital with “major injuries” to an arm and leg.

Police described the vehicle that struck him as a white, four-door Ford Fusion with a sunroof, chrome rims, and rear tinted windows. The vehicle should also have damage to the passenger-side headlight and front fender, as well as a missing mirror.

Anyone with information on the collision or the driver was asked to call the police department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.