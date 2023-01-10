Coachella Releases 2023 Festival Lineup with Headliners Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean

The rumors are true, Bad Bunny, Black Pink and Frank Ocean are headlining Coachella Fest 2023.

Goldenvoice released their official line up for the world renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

It features Bad Bunny headlining on Friday. The all female K-Pop group BLACKPINK is the Saturday headliner, and they will be the first ever K-Pop headliners for the festival. On Sunday the festival is wrapping it up with alternative R&B crooner Frank Ocean.

There are also several big acts playing both festival weekends such as Burna Boy, Bjork, Kaytranada, Charli XCX, Earthgang, Latto, Kali Uchis, Idris Elba a.k.a. DJ Dris and many others.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs April 14-16, 2023 and April 21 -23, 2023, at the Empire Polo Club in the city of Indio.

Ticket information can be found at coachella.com.

Presale for weekend passes will officially start at 11 a.m. Friday.