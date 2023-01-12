“Ginny & Georgia” Cast Talks About Season 2

Manny The Movie Guy

I had a great time talking to Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, the mother-daughter team in the popular Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.”  Brianne is Georgia the 30-year old single mother of Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca).   I also spent some time with Felix Mallard who stars as Marcus Baker.  He’s a neighbor of Ginny and Georgia, and Ginny’s love interest.  His fraternal twin sister, the openly lesbian Maxine “Max” Baker (the scene-stealing Sara Waisglass) is Ginny’s best friend who may have narcissistic tendencies.

I spoke with Howey, Gentry, Mallard, and Waisglass about the drama behind “Ginny & Georgia” season 2.

Check out our interview below.  For our complete look at “Ginny & Georgia,” click here.

