“Ginny & Georgia” Cast Talks About Season 2

I had a great time talking to Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, the mother-daughter team in the popular Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.” Brianne is Georgia the 30-year old single mother of Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). I also spent some time with Felix Mallard who stars as Marcus Baker. He’s a neighbor of Ginny and Georgia, and Ginny’s love interest. His fraternal twin sister, the openly lesbian Maxine “Max” Baker (the scene-stealing Sara Waisglass) is Ginny’s best friend who may have narcissistic tendencies.

I spoke with Howey, Gentry, Mallard, and Waisglass about the drama behind “Ginny & Georgia” season 2.

