Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day Celebration To Be Held In Indio

(CNS) – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day Celebration featuring speakers and proclamation presentations from Coachella Valley cities will be held Sunday in Indio.

The free public event to remember the civil rights leader will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Love of Christ Community Church, 43640 Burr St., according to a statement from the city of Palm Springs.

“The MLK Day Commemoration Committee, the city of Palm Springs Black History Committee and the city of Indio are proud to partner for this important event as we remember Dr. King and celebrate his extraordinary legacy,” said Chair of the Commemoration Committee Jarvis Crawford in a statement. “Everyone in the Coachella Valley is welcome to attend.”

City officials said that the event will feature keynote speaker Indio city councilmember Waymond Fermon, Palm Desert High School youth speaker Genesis Triplett and presentations of proclamations from every city in the Coachella Valley.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner will also be on hand, according to city officials.

