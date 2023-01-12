Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars

A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m.

The vehicle in question was located in the area of East Hovely Lane and Largo, and when they attempted to stop the driver a pursuit began. The pursuit ended after an hour long stand off and the driver, Carlee Widman, 20, of Palm Desert was taken into custody in the area of Fred Waring and Tennessee Street.

Widman was booked into John Benoit Detention Center for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and evading.

Her bail is set at $100,000.