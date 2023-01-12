The Spa at Séc-he Career Fair Opening Spring 2023

The Spa at Séc-he held a career fair Tuesday, January 10th at the Cascade Lounge at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

The wellness destination plans an opening in the Spring 2023, and is hiring for more than 100 positions including, but not limited to spa, culinary and EVS positions, including massage therapists, estheticians, cosmetologists, pool attendants, maintenance technicians, and food and beverage management.

While the hiring fair ended, those interested should to visit www.aguacalientecasinos.com/careers as hiring will continue untill all positions are filled.

The Spa at Séc-he will feature 22 luxurious mineral hot spring spa baths 13 treatment rooms, a cryotherapy chamber, two float pod suites and several other amenities.

The spa is owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and operated by Agua Caliente Casinos.