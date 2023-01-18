What to Expect at the 2023 American Express Tournament

It’s that time of year again where golf lovers across the country descend into the desert.

“This time of year, the rest of the country’s freezing and here, it’s warming up,” Spectator Michael Branson said.

And this year, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The Turn is a new fan zone that will feature all the necessary amenities to have a great golf tournament experience.

From an elevated viewing area, photo opps, giveaways to a large LED screen so you don’t miss any of the action on the course.

Even better, a local Coachella Valley restaurant will be serving up some food and drinks at The Turn and don’t forget to grab some am-ex merchandise.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday,” Volunteer Sara Lee Evans shared. “I think Sunday presents just an exhilarating vibe. There probably is all kinds of tension and sparks flying and excitement.”

Next is the Casamigos Deck.

All ticket holders will have access to this area where spectators can grab a seat and watch your favorite golfer finish out their rounds on the 18th green.

Regardless, if this is your first or seventh time, there’s always something to look forward to.

“This is my first time,” Branson shared. “One of my good friends said, ‘Hey, this is really a growing tournament and come on out.’ I live in Las Vegas so I flew out from Vegas and we got here today, a little practice round and then hopefully we’re gonna watch a couple rounds the next couple days.”

We can’t forget about the concerts.

All Friday and Saturday ticket holders will have access to watch Gwen Stefani on Friday and Darius Rucker on Saturday located just off the driving range.

So it’s safe to say, volunteers and spectators alike are looking forward to this year’s tournament.

“I love golf, but I don’t know all the players and I think that’s been engaging to be able to see the players in action and to learn who they are,” Evans continued.

“It’s been great. People out here are so nice. You get a lot of locals out here. The weather is great. Every year I keep hearing this tournament is just getting bigger and bigger so I had to see it,” Branson said.

If you’re heading to the tournament, make sure to get there early.

General parking is in the “P” Lot which is located on the southbound side of Jefferson St. across the street from the Hideaway Golf Club in between Avenue 52 and 54.

Shuttles will also be available for pick up and drop off at the Tournament Entrance and will be available throughout the day.

For all spectator information, click here.