The MENSCH International Foundation Invites You to a Luncheon Honoring Frank Capra and “It’s a Wonderful Life”

The Mensch Foundation, founded by Steven Geiger in 2002, was formed to “develop an educational curriculum to stamp-out stereotyping and anti-Semitic and racist thinking.” Its goal is “to develop a tolerant social order of values which respects minority rights and freedom of speech and worship.”

This Sunday, January 22nd, the Mensch International Foundation is holding a luncheon honoring Frank Capra and his film “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The program is dedicated to the memory of two local Mensches Robert Fey and Phyllis Hellman. Local holocaust survivors will also be honored.

Guest of honor will be Jimmy Hawkins who played Tommy Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life.” He is also a prolific author.

The event will be held at the Mizell Center (480 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs) at 1 pm, Sunday, January 22. Ticket is $25 per person.

Please RSVP to (760) 333-1189 or email menschfoundation@yahoo.com

Watch my interview with Steven Geiger below where he surprised me with the Mensch award and click here for more information about the organization.