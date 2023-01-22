Jon Rahm Outlasts Rookie Phenom to Win The 2023 American Express

Rahmbo fans are celebrating yet again, as Jon Rahm is able to close out and get another win under his belt this season.

It was a battle of the Rookie and the Vet, with several top golfers in the hunt who took advantage of the great conditions here in the Coachella Valley. But it would be Rahm who would hold up the trophy for the second time here at the American Express, outlasting the Rookie Davis Thompson to the very last hole. The two SportFive athletes came into Sunday neck-and-neck but the Rahm took advantage of the minor mistakes by Thompson and came out on top by just one stroke.

One thing for certain is the talent is only getting better on tour as Rahm has expressed this week, but so is he.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with Rahm after the round about his 10th win on tour and two for two on the 2022-2023 season.