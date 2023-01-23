Authorities responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay

CNN Newsource By Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement officials are currently responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California.

“The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet on Monday.

Officials say the suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat.

Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city’s website.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

