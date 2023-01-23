Visit Greater Palm Springs Welcomes Vice President of Communications

Palm Springs resident announced as new and first ever Vice President of Communications for Visit Greater Palm Springs.

Todd Burke starts the role immediately bringing with him more than 25 years of experience.

He was most recently the Communications Director for Tenet Healthcare which has 3 local locations in Palm Springs, Indio, and in the High Desert of Joshua Tree.

“With the implementation of this new position, we look forward to utilizing Todd’s experience in aviation and healthcare to elevate our presence within the local community, sharing our organizational priorities, marketing, and PR efforts on topics that impact residents as well as travelers,” said Scott White, President & CEO.

“With our continued visitor growth and further focus on our destination’s development, including promoting great job opportunities and building a talent pipeline, increasing transportation access, focusing on sustainability, and more, we are excited to have Todd’s expertise as we elevate our communications on these important initiatives to raise our visibility locally, nationally, and globally,” said Colleen Pace, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

Visit Greater Palm Springs, founded in 1989, is the official marketing organization for the Coachella Valley’s nine desert cities, Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella.