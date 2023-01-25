Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu

(CNS) – A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square- mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.6 aftershock at 2:03 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was 2.9-magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.8- magnitude at 2:38 a.m.

The quakes were centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica, according to the USGS.

The 4.2-magnitude quake was about 9 miles deep. It was centered 15.4 miles west of Venice and 16.3 miles west of El Segundo.

The National Weather Service said no tsunamis were expected.

“All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc),” Los Angeles Fire Department Nicholas Prange said following the temblor, noting that the agency went into “earthquake mode.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., the department announced that the survey was complete.

“No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed,” the LAFD tweeted.

The examination was conducted from the ground, air and sea.

Malibu officials said there were no signs of any damage in that city, and all roads remained open. Emergency officials, however, warned motorists to “beware of potential falling rocks on Malibu Canyon, Kanan and other canyons.”

Ironically, the quake occurred almost exactly five years after a similar-sized quake rattled the Southland at 2:09 a.m. Jan. 25, 2018.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said via Twitter that while no damage or injuries resulted from the shaker, “This is a reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time. Make a plan to prepare for emergencies at ReadyLA.org.

The LAFD offers disaster preparedness classes and recommends having a survival kit ready in case of emergencies or disasters. The LAFD Community Emergency Response Team unit provides training courses for free and year-round. Training courses range from multi-week to single-day instruction on emergency preparedness.

Courses are available for earthquake safety and preparedness, fire safety and extinguisher training, disaster preparation and preparing emergency kits.

Visit https://www.cert-la.com/ for more information and to register for training.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.