Art Show Being Hosted at “Cambria” in Palm Desert

Jemallie’s Fine Art in concert with The Karl Vasquez Salon & Spa will be hosting an art show at “Cambria” on Friday, February 03 2023 in Palm Desert, and an after party at “Le Paon Restaurant.”

The art show will be in progress from 5pm to 7pm, with wine, hors d’oeuvres and music, and will be open to the public, and located at 73-993 Hwy. 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260.

A silent auction will take place, with a percentage of the proceeds to be donated to the local “All Loving Animals” charity. The after party will be located at 73399 El Paseo #200 upstairs (across from Mastros Restaurant), according to the press release.

For more information or donations for the silent auction, contact Jennifer De’roma Artist/Agent at (760) 834-7000. For after party reservations, contact “Le Paon Restaurant” at (760) 610-5320.