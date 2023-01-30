Berger Foundation Contributes to CDMoD’s “Reimagined” Renovation

The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert (CDMoD) has big plans to reopen in 2023, “reimagined”, and a recent grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is the latest boost that will help the nonprofit reach its goal. The $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant was awarded to CDMoD, which is in the process of raising $3 million to fund Phase 1 of a total renovation of the Rancho Mirage facility.

Fabrication is now underway on 40 new interactive experiences, and the museum is working toward reopening in late summer. Members and visitors can expect completely different hands-on displays and activities – ranging from climbing areas to get kids moving and build motor skills to art and poetry activities to motivate creativity and literacy skills. Exhibits and programming aim to help people discover new ways to engage with each other through experimentation, self-expression, movement, exploration and imagination with an emphasis on being accessible to children of all ages and abilities.

“We are so grateful to the Berger Foundation for awarding us this grant, as we close the gap on our initial phase of our capital campaign,” said Cindy Burreson, Executive Director of CDMoD. “Our plans to reopen the museum completely reimagined is now very much in sight, and we could not be more thrilled!”

“Watching institutions like the Children’s Discovery Museum close during the pandemic was heartbreaking, but it’s exciting to see that a board of visionaries has forged ahead and is nearing its goal to reopen the museum,” said Catharine Reed, Vice President of Charitable Programs for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.

CDMoD is located at 71701 Gerald Ford Drive, Rancho Mirage, however, it is currently closed during the renovation. To learn about donating to CDMoD or for more information about the organization, call 760-321-0602, or visit www.CDMoD.org.