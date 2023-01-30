Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday.

Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Menifee police Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Armijo was at the wheel of a Hyundai sedan going eastbound on Watson when she came to a stop at the intersection, where only east- and westbound traffic is required to stop, while south- and northbound motorists have no yield or stop signs with which to comply.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a Volkswagen was traveling southbound on Menifee Road, approaching the intersection with Watson,” Bloch said. “(After) the driver of the Hyundai came to a stop … she proceeded into the intersection, where her vehicle was broadsided by the southbound Volkswagen.”

The VW slammed into the driver’s side of Armijo’s vehicle at an undetermined speed, according to the police spokesman.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later and pronounced Armijo dead at the scene.

Bloch said that the VW driver, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of unspecified injuries and was in stable condition Monday.

“Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the collision,” the sergeant said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department’s Traffic Bureau at 951-723-1690.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.