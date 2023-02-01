Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday.

Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and Matthews roads, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Lt. Denise Keith said Mendez was at the wheel of a Ford Mustang going west on Matthews, where witnesses observed him weaving in and out of traffic lanes as he approached the intersection, apparently to go around slower vehicles.

Keith said an RTA bus loaded with an unconfirmed number of passengers was going eastbound on Matthews when the Mustang appeared directly in front of it.

The bus driver was unable to maneuver out of the Mustang’s path, and the two vehicles impacted, police said.

Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics 15 minutes later. He was the only one in the car.

“Multiple passengers on the RTA bus suffered minor to moderate injuries,” Keith said.

The victims were treated at the scene, with some taken to a regional trauma center for further evaluation and treatment.

“The Menifee Police Department sends our condolences to the family of the deceased and a quick recovery to the injured RTA passengers,” Keith said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the police department’s Traffic Bureau at 951-723-1690.

