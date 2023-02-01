Professional Soccer Tournament Begins Wednesday in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – The second annual Coachella Valley Invitational soccer tournament begins Wednesday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio with D.C. United facing Charlotte FC at 11 a.m.

Charlotte FC was 13-18-3 during its inaugural 2022 Major League Soccer season, finishing ninth in the 14-team Eastern Conference. D.C. United was last in the conference with a league-worst 7-21-6 record.

D.C. United will face the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a 45-minute game beginning at 1 p.m.

The field of 12 MLS teams includes the 2022 MLS Cup champion Los Angeles Football Club, which will begin play in the tournament Monday at 2 p.m. against D.C. United.

The tournament will run though Feb. 18. Tickets are available at coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes/

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.