Prosecutor, Court Commissioner Appointed to County Judgeships

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A veteran Riverside County prosecutor and a court commissioner were appointed to county judicial posts, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Jason Armand, 45, of Orange, was appointed to a newly funded trial judge position, officials said.

Armand, a Democrat, has been a prosecutor since 2007, handling a variety of cases.

Laura Garcia, 45, of Riverside, was also appointed to fill a newly funded judicial position created in last year’s state budget.

Garcia, a Democrat, has been a court commissioner, hearing infractions and misdemeanor matters, since 2021. She served as a deputy public defender from 2008 to 2021.

The annual compensation for each position is $231,174, according to the governor’s office.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo