More Details On Shooting Outside The Shops at Palm Desert

A community breathing a sigh of relief Thursday night after tense moments at The Shops at Palm Desert.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said around 2 o’clock in the afternoon, deputies were dispatched on reports of a shooting.

After further investigation, they say there was an exchange of gunfire between two cars in the parking lot.

Caution tape can be seen surrounding about three rows of parking spots, including just outside the JCPenney.

All this happened in the parking lot between Buffalo Wild Wings and JCPenney right off of Monterey and Highway 111, scaring and surprising many in and outside of the mall.

“I’m really surprised because you don’t really hear about that in Palm Desert, especially in the mall,” Shopper Celeste Brown said after the shooting. “It’s just a normal day, a normal Thursday for us. I think it’s dangerous. You can easily be a victim of a shooting. You just never know.”

The JCPenney closed for precautionary measures but the rest of the mall stayed open except for the second floor.

Looking deeper into the crime scene, one of JCPenney’s windows has been shot out.

In another area, a car window was also shattered, all in what seems to be in the same line of fire.

Investigators have been processing this large scene noting more than 30 shell casings in the middle of the parking lot.

No injuries or victims have been reported and two suspects are in custody.

This is still an active investigation and NBC Palm Springs will bring you the latest developments as soon as we get them.