Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland

HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday.

The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, identified only as a Homeland man, was walking along the north shoulder of the four-lane corridor when he tried to dart to the southbound side.

Lassig said the man made it across westbound lanes, but as he started across the eastbound side, a 2013 Mercedes C250 hit him.

The vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old Perris man, was traveling roughly 40 mph, and the motorist had no time to stop or swerve when the pedestrian appeared in front of him, according to the CHP spokesman.

The driver, who was not injured, immediately stopped and waited for first responders to arrive.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene minutes later.

The eastbound 74 was shut down until shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday while a preliminary investigation was conducted.

