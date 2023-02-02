Splash House Announces Dates for 10 Year Anniversary Season

Splash House 2023 returns this summer for its second triple-weekender season June 9 – 11, August 11 – 13, and August 18 – 20, according to the press release.

The event has allegedly evolved from a renegade poolside weekender into one of the most in-demand dance music festivals in North America, all the while retaining a distinct sense of style rooted in the culture and allure of Palm Springs. Vast desert landscapes and unique accommodations at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels converge with fashion-forward audiences and forward-thinking musical bookings to create a new way to experience the travel hotspot.

In turn, Splash House has attracted a new generation of travelers to the desert city, which saw an economic impact of $6.7M per weekend from the three event weekends alone in 2022.

Chairman of PS Resorts Aftab Dada said on Splash House’s decade-long role in driving youth travel in the area, “Splash House is a home grown and incredibly successful music event for the City of Palm Springs and our destination. It has revitalized tourism in our slow summer months and attracted a younger generation. The festival is proof that Palm Springs is a destination for all ages.”

Presale passes and hotel packages for all three weekends will be available to purchase on Thursday Feb. 9 at 12pm PT. Those interested can register for the presale now on their site. Check out all pass types and hotel package options on www.splashhouse.com. Alumni Access returners get first access at hotel packages and passes and can check their status on the website. GA passes start at $165 + fees and hotel packages start at $1,000 plus fees. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.