COVID Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Straight Week

(CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% this week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System.

A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 113, compared to 127 previously. There were 19 patients under intensive care, compared to 22 at the end of last week.

One month ago, 255 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 31 of whom were ICU patients.

According to RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the last 34 months stands at 6,789. Last week’s figure was 6,788.

RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in December, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. In November, 37% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen, while in October, it was 36%.

The total number of fatalities in December was 57, the highest since February 2022. In November, the figure was 41, and in October, 14, according to RUHS.

The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the vaccines.

Health officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 729,601.

