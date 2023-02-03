Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio After Man Found Shot to Death

(CNS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday with a gunshot wound in front of a house in Indio.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. Friday to the 45-600 block of Smurr Street to a report of someone who had just been shot, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron.

Guitron said that when officers and Cal-Fire personnel arrived to the scene, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound, dead in front of a house.

It was unclear whether he had any connection to the residence, Guitron told City News Service.

“It’s unknown what led to the incident, and we have no suspect information at this time,” Guitron said in a statement. “The Indio Police Department has an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau.”

By Friday afternoon, the crime scene was secured but officers continued investigating in the area, Guitron told CNS.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the police department at 760-391-4051 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341- 7867(STOP).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.