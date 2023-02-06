Blaze Damages Rooms in Abandoned Banning Motel

BANNING (CNS) – A fire erupted Monday in an abandoned motel near downtown Banning, damaging two rooms before crews got it under control.

The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, near 12th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered smoke rising from the vacant structure.

Firefighters worked their way into the building and fully contained the flames by 4:35 a.m., officials said.

The fire was completely extinguished a short time later.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.