Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail

IVERSIDE (CNS) – A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday.

The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Correctional Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said that jailers were making the rounds when they spotted the inmate “unresponsive in (his) cell.”

“Custody and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures,” she said.

Riverside Fire Department personnel were sent to the location and took over resuscitative efforts, but they were unsuccessful. The detainee was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m., according to the captain.

“The cause of death will be determined later by the coroner’s bureau,” she said. “There are no signs of foul play.”

No other details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

