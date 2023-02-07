Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside.

Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department.

Alipio is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a black and white beanie and dark colored pants.

Alipio was last seen traveling inside a newer, dark red sport utility vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Alipio or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.