Chandi Group USA Presents $26K to Martha’s Village and Kitchen

A holiday campaign to stomp out hunger in the Coachella Valley resulted in a $26,566 donation from the Chandi Group USA to Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

Tuesday, members of the Chandi Group USA and Martha’s Village & Kitchen gathered for the ceremonial check presentation.

“The Stomp Out Hunger campaign was a tremendous success and these funds will go toward helping families and individuals in our community get the assistance they need,” said Chandi Group USA Founder/CEO Nachhattar Chandi. “We’re proud to have partnered with Martha’s Village & Kitchen in this effort and thank all who donated.”

The donation will benefit a multitude of programs and services, including residential and emergency housing, food and children’s services, career and education development, healthcare, case management and emergency assistance.

From November 2022 through December 31, 2022, all participating Coachella Valley Chandi Group USA gas stations and quick-service restaurants offered a free soft drink along with a pin-up to personalize and display at the location for every $1 donation made to Martha’s Village & Kitchen.

“We’d like to thank Chandi Group USA for facilitating this campaign, and the local community for its generosity,” said Samuel Hollenbeck, President and CEO of Matha’s Village & Kitchen. “We believe that changing one life can positively impact generations of lives.”

For more information about Martha’s Village & Kitchen, please visit https://marthasvillage.org.