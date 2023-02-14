Felony Charges Expected Against Daycare Owner Who Allegedly Molested Girls

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the operator of a Riverside child daycare facility suspected of molesting two children and possibly others.

Ladislao Diaz Cuevas, 51, was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail on Friday on suspicion of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old and forced sexual penetration of a child.

Cuevas is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The case is under review by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback, detectives from the police department’s Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit received information in January indicating that the suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with a girl about three years ago.

During the ensuing investigation, “a second victim came forward to report similar allegations that occurred in December 2022,” Railsback said.

Cuevas operates Little Steps Family Daycare in the 11000 block of Oriole Drive, in the La Sierra Hills area, the police spokesman said.

The specific circumstances behind the alleged assaults on the two girls were not disclosed, and background information on Cuevas was unavailable.

SACA Det. Jolynn Turner said that investigators are seeking other potential victims, and asked anyone with information to contact her at 951-826- 8716 or jturner@riversideca.gov.

