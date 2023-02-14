Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 100-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPTV) — By next Valentine’s Day, the city of Port St. Lucie will be home to the world’s largest heart-shaped sculpture.

City leaders and Mattamy Homes held a ground-breaking Tuesday morning on the site where the sculpture will stand. According to TCPalm, Homes is developing a 420-unit age-restricted community in the area and commissioned Filipino-American artist Jefre Figueras Manuel, widely known as JEFRË, for the project.

“It’ll be the world’s largest heart and a symbol of the love we have in the community,” Dan Grosswald, president of Mattamy Homes southeast Florida division, said.

The sculpture will rise 100-feet from a 30-foot diameter pedestal at the intersection of Discovery Way and Village Parkway, creating an instant landmark for the city.

“It is going to be iconic for our city,” Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said. “It is something that our citizens have been asking the city council to start working on public art more.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.