MoVal Collision Stemming from Hit-and-Run Fatally Injures Driver of Sedan

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A motorist was killed in Moreno Valley when his vehicle was impacted by an SUV driver running a red light while fleeing the scene of an earlier traffic collision, authorities said Wednesday.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Robert Grmusha said that, moments before the deadly wreck, the driver of a 2010 Jeep Patriot was involved in a fender-bender in which his SUV rear-ended a 2012 Mercedes E350 in the area of Bay Avenue and Perris Boulevard.

Grmusha alleged the Jeep driver sped away from the collision, and the Mercedes driver gave chase. Neither motorist was identified.

When the Jeep reached the intersection of Alessandro and Kitching, the driver encountered a red traffic signal but made no attempt to stop, according to the sergeant.

The driver of a 2019 Kia Forte going northbound on Kitching entered the intersection on a green light at the same time, Grmusha said.

He said that the Jeep, going eastbound at an undetermined speed, slammed into the driver’s side of the sedan, which then spun into two other vehicles.

“The driver of the Kia was found unconscious inside the passenger compartment, suffering from what were later determined to be traumatic life- threatening injuries,” Grmusha said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

The Jeep driver, whose identity also was not disclosed, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one else required medical treatment.

The Mercedes driver was questioned and released.

“At this time, intoxication does not appear to be factor in this collision,” Grmusha said.

It was unclear whether deputies intended to arrest the driver of the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.